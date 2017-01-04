Police: Sex offender arrested for driving into crowd after fight at Salem bar

Similar Audi as the one sought by police. (Image: Salem PD)

Scene of collision that injured three people after a fight at a Salem bar (KPTV)

A sex offender is now facing attempted murder charges for driving into a crowd of people after a fight at a Salem bar, according to police.

Police responded to the Fred Meyer parking lot on the 2800 block of Broadway Street Northeast at 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a fight had spilled over from the Shack Bar & Grill on Liberty Street Northeast when one of the people involved got into a car, circled the crowd a few times and then drove into them.

A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries initially described as critical. Two 22-year-old men suffered less severe injuries.

All three have since been released from the hospital, according to police.

The suspect drove away from the scene and was not immediately caught.

Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Logan Alphonso Boucher of Salem, was located and arrested Tuesday night.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless driving.

Police said he will also be charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Detectives are still attempting to locate the car involved in this incident. It is a black 2005 Audi A4 and may have damage to the front section and windshield areas.

Police released an image of a similar vehicle Wednesday. Anyone who has information about the car or this case is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

