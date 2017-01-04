Multnomah Co. promises no one will be turned away from warming shelters

With temperatures plummeting this week to the lowest levels in three years, Multnomah County is promising that no one will be turned away from warming shelters.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-20s during the overnight hours this week, with winds making it feel even colder. Possible freezing rain is in the forecast once the weekend arrives.

Severe weather night and day warming centers are open in Gresham and Portland. They can accommodate individuals and couples, as well as pets and personal belongings.

People staying at a shelter do not need to provide identification or other documentation.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the Portland Building, 1120 S.W. 5th Ave., would be used as an emergency shelter from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, with the possibility it would be utilized as a warming shelter again Thursday night and Friday night, depending on weather conditions.

If shelters reach capacity, other shelters and transportation will be identified to accommodate anyone in need, according to county workers.

As freezing temps continue, officers are facilitating transportation to warming shelters. If you see someone in need call 503-823-3333. pic.twitter.com/F02Efxqq4v — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 4, 2017

Anyone seeking shelter should call 211 to identify the closest available shelter and transportation options. More details, including needed donation items, are available at 211info.org.

City and county leaders and emergency workers are asking for the public's help watching out for those in need and to call 911 right away if someone is outside and unsheltered with their life in apparent danger or in need of immediate medical attention.

A welfare check can also be requested by calling 503-823-3333.

People seeking to get warm, especially during daytime hours, are encouraged to utilize public buildings that are open to the public, such as libraries and community centers.

On Monday night, a homeless man was found dead of hypothermia on the 9900 block of East Burnside.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.