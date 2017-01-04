Dozens of people displaced from downtown building due to 3-alarm fire

As many as 80 people were left without a home Wednesday night due to a three-alarm fire at a downtown apartment complex.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the Hotel Alder at around 2:45 p.m.

Crews reported fire and smoke on multiple floors and people were being evacuated from the building near Southwest 4th and Alder Street. Firefighters said they had to rescue some people who were trapped in their homes.

SW Alder apartment fire pic.twitter.com/WkPoXdSlXk — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 4, 2017

Shortly before 4 p.m., PF&R reported that all residents had been evacuated from the building and that crews had the fire under control.

Shaun Dickinson lives in Hotel Alder and lost his place in the fire.

"You couldn't see an inch in front of your face," said Dickinson.

Dickinson says the smoke was so thick and powerful it blew him across the room.

"I opened my door, that's when I knew there was a fire," Dickinson said.

Now, his home in downtown Portland is gone.

"I'm scared out of mind. I don't have family or friends, I don't have anywhere. I grew up in foster care. I don't have anywhere to stay," said Dickinson.

Between 70-80 people have been displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross established a temporary shelter for those people at First Christian Church, 1314 S.W. Park Ave. Officials said 51 people stayed at the shelter Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

