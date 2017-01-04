Missing 72-year-old Vancouver man found safe

A missing 72-year-old Vancouver man has been found safe, according to police.

Police were notified at noon Wednesday that Alfonso Flores Morales had left his assisted living home on the 3000 block of Northeast 117th Court and did not return.

Attempts to locate Morales were unsuccessful and police put out an alert asking for the public's help finding him.

Police said he was found safe Thursday morning. No other details were released.

