Man sentenced to prison in teen prostitution case; ex-cheerleader previously sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor for prostitution in 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in federal prison.

Konrod Steven Mason worked with Julia Lynn Haner to recruit a 17-year-old girl to work as a prostitute in February 2014, according to court documents.

Haner pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and was sentenced to four years in prison in September 2015.

Haner is a former Lake Oswego cheerleader who used to ride the bus to Lake Oswego High School with the victim and later connected with her through Facebook, according to court documents.

Court documents stated the teen, who was not attending Lake Oswego High School at the time, was taken into custody by an undercover officer when she arrived at a hotel. The girl was returned to her family.

Court documents stated Haner then tried to recruit a 20-year-old she knew through cheerleading connections into prostitution with her and her pimp, identified as Mason.

Haner was 19 years old at the time, while Mason was 30.

Mason was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday. His prior criminal history includes convictions for strangulation and fourth-degree assault in Multnomah County and Clackamas County in 2009. He also has convictions for DUII and robbery, as well as various arrests on charges including strangling a minor female, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, tampering with a witness and felony attempt to elude police.

