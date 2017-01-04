Cold snap brings snow to Oregon Coast

With this cold, winter storm even the Oregon Coast was blanketed in a dusting of snow overnight.

By Wednesday afternoon, it had mostly melted on the shoreline and in towns like Lincoln City. However, there were still some patches of snow and ice in areas that were more shaded.

If you’re heading to the coast from the Portland area, the biggest trouble spot you’ll run into is coming over Highway 18 or Highway 22. Because of the change in elevation in the coastal range, both highways are still covered in a blanket of white.

Travel conditions in those areas may be a little tricky.

Still, the cold weather couldn't keep some unstoppable Oregonians from enjoying the sand and the crashing waves.

