Surveillance released of wanted arson, graffiti suspect in NE Portland

Police have released surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down a person who started seven small fires in northeast Portland last month.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fires along Northeast Sandy Boulevard, from 63rd Avenue to 74th Avenue, during the early morning hours of Dec. 2.

Surveillance video showed the suspect setting fire to a cedar fence enclosure and applying graffiti to a wall at Walgreens on the 7000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

