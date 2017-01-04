Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Portland Wednesday night.

Portland police say at 5:13 p.m. they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 10100 block of Southeast Main Street.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from traumatic injuries. She was taken to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers.

The Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is conducting an investigation.

Traffic on SE Main Street may be impacted for several hours during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.