Elementary school hosts inauguration for new Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

A new year brings a new mayor for the city of Portland.

Jason Lee Elementary School hosted the public inauguration for Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday.

Wheeler was sworn in last week in a private ceremony. The former state treasurer received a majority of the votes during the May primary and avoided a November runoff.

Wednesday's public event included speeches from a pastor and a representative of Oregon's Native American tribes, as well as a pair of protesters.

The protesters were escorted out of the building after screaming, "stop the sweeps" and "you're killing people," referencing past sweeps of homeless camps around Portland.

The protesters drew attention to one of the issues Wheeler will face in taking over the office from former Mayor Charlie Hales.

"For me it starts with ensuring that Portland is a safe and welcoming and stable and enriching place for all of us to be able to live. And I've said many times, you've seen those little white trucks that say 'the city that works' I want them to say something else. I want it to mean the city that works for all of us," Wheeler said.

