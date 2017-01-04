Prosecutors will scale back on charges for TriMet fare evaders

Officials are drastically cutting back on prosecuting those who are caught skipping fares on TriMet.

The district attorneys for Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties announced the decision on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the decision is in response to a Portland State University study and their own research that found African American riders caught skipping fares faced bans from TriMet at a noticeably higher rate than white riders.

Fare evaders in the Portland metro area have frequently been charged with interfering with public transportation, which is classified as a misdemeanor under state law.

Officials say the plan is to stop pursuing criminal charges, except in extreme cases or repeat offenders.

Fare evaders will still be ticketed and fined.

