Firefighters rescue Clydesdale stuck in mud pit in Aloha

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters rescued a Clydesdale that was stuck in a large mud pit Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a home on McInnis Lane in Aloha around 11 a.m.

When crews arrived they found the 1,800 pound Clydesdale, named Windsor, in about two feet of mud on his side. TVF&R said Windsor was hypothermic due to the cold temperatures and was unable to gather enough energy to get out on his own.

TVF&R said firefighters used a system of pulleys and ropes to pull Windsor out. Once he was removed from the mud pit, Windsor was moved to solid ground and heating equipment was used to help warm him while two veterinarians helped with his medical needs.

After about 45 minutes, Windsor's temperature was back to near normal numbers and he was able to get back on his feet.

TVF&R said the rescue took about four hours and Windsor is doing well.

