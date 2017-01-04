Firefighters respond to gas leak in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters responded to downtown Portland Wednesday afternoon after a forklift hit a gas meter at a construction site.

PF&R said the report came in just before 4 p.m. at Northwest Flanders between 12th and 13th.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

NW Natural crews were able to stop the leak before 6 p.m.

PF&R crews rechecked buildings and then let people back in.

