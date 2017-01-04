Several Clackamas Co. residents trying to keep warm after strong winds knock out power

The Stanton family gathered near the fireplace after being left without power for several hours. (KPTV)

Several people were without power Tuesday and Wednesday, after a windstorm took its toll on trees and power lines across the Portland metro area.

At the peak of the outage, Portland General Electric reported about 10,000 were without power, most of which were in Clackamas and Multnomah counties.

That number quickly shrank down, but those in the dark also battled the frigid temperatures.

The crackling of a wood fire and the glow of candlelight fills the Stanton household. But as charming as it looks and sounds, it’s getting old.

“Until the power comes on, we are going to sit out here by the fire because it’s the warmest place in the house, being 53 degrees,” said Debbie Stanton, who lives in Beavercreek.

Stanton says they’ve been without power since Tuesday night. When the wind picked up, she knew it was only just a matter of time.

“We kept having branches land on the roof and we kept checking outside because it sounded like it was banging into the house,” Stanton told FOX 12.

So, the whole family gathered blankets, candles and snacks, and got comfy. Well, as comfy as you can get when the power is out and it's freezing outside.

“It’s just been really cold, all day, very cold for the bird, the dog and cats,” Stanton explained.

With the power outage, comes another problem.

“When the power is out, then our well is also out. So not only do we not have power, but we don’t have water. We hope it doesn’t freeze by the time the power comes back on," Stanton said.

If they do want a hot shower, or hot meal for that matter, they have to brave the icy back country roads and head into town.

“It’s still a little slick, and getting slicker. Who knows about tomorrow,” said Tammy, a Beavercreek resident at the store.

Several people were venturing out for supplies at the general store on Wednesday.

“I’m going out and getting all the incidentals we need. My husband is a first responder, so I’m going to be home and make sure I’m fine,” Tammy told FOX 12.

PGE says they’ve been working round the clock to restore power, as long as it’s safe for workers.

They also recommend that every household puts together an emergency kit with water, snacks and a working flashlight.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.