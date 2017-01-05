Former Oregon governor gives coat to man at homeless shelter

Former Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski showed up unannounced at a Portland homeless shelter - and gave the coat off his back to a man staying there.

American Legion Post 134 on Alberta Street opened the emergency shelter due to the extremely cold weather. Al Artero, the bar manager there, told The Associated Press that the former governor gave his hooded, ski-parka style coat to 49-year-old Lee Williams.

In a phone interview, Williams said he didn't know who Kulongoski was or why the man was trying to give him a coat, and he initially tried to refuse. He said Kulongoski insisted he take it, along with a pair of gloves.

Williams said now he knows who the former governor is, and the new coat is a lot warmer than his old one.

