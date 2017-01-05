Portland man arrested after assaulting his children, locking them out in the cold

A Portland man accused of locking his three teenage children out of his apartment in 20-degree temperatures was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Gary Schaupp had locked his children, ages 13, 16, and 17, out of his apartment Tuesday night after coming home from a bar and assaulted two of the children.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the 16-year-old told police Schaupp came home and started yelling at her and called her a profane name. When the girl went into the bathroom to take a shower, Schaupp came in and yelled at her to get out. Schaupp later grabbed her by the hair and shoved her head into the door frame four times.

The 17-year-old told police Schaupp grabbed him by the back of the head and forced his head into a coffee table.

One of the teenagers called 911 around 10 p.m. after they were kicked out of the home. When police arrived they found the three children stuck outside without proper winter clothing, according to court documents.

Schaupp was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday. He faces four counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree and two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

According to court documents, Schaupp has three prior felony convictions.

