Man in custody after barricading himself with baby inside Gresham apartment

A baby is safe after police worked for over six hours to get a man who barricaded himself with the child inside a Gresham apartment late Wednesday night.

Gresham police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Northeast Division Street around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a disturbance call.

The baby's mother who had called 911 came out of the apartment shortly after police arrived.

Police said the woman told them the baby's father, who was high on methamphetamine, had locked himself with the 1-year-old inside the apartment.

Gresham P.D. say man high on meth barricaded himself inside apartment home on Division/Roberts. They've been trying get him out for 6 hours pic.twitter.com/HuhGPCAPXT — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 5, 2017

Officers believed the baby was endangered.

SWAT team members tried repeatedly to make contact with the man, but he was not responding.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officers said they deployed a robot inside the apartment. After getting a look inside the apartment, police determined that it was safe to go in and arrest the suspect.

Police said the suspect gave up without a fight. Both the baby and the suspect were not hurt.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Sean Leon Lacy Jr. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of strangulation, burglary and possession of meth.

The baby was reunited with her mother.

Eastbound Division Street was closed from Main Avenue to Hood Avenue. The road has since reopened.

