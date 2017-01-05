Two arrested on identity theft, forgery charges, hundreds of victims identified

West Linn police arrested two people Tuesday who were allegedly involved in a large identity theft case that affected over 300 people across the Portland metro area.

West Linn officers arrested 43-year-old Paul Herbert and 42-year-old Jennifer Coffman after an early morning traffic stop Tuesday.

A search warrant was later obtained for a Lake Oswego motel room both Herbert and Coffman had been using.

Inside the room, police discovered prepaid debit cards, stolen property, items purchased with stolen identities, forged drivers licenses, forged credit cards, luggage taken from Portland International Airport and methamphetamine.

Police believe over 300 people from around the Portland metro may have been affected by the heist.

Herbert and Coffman both face multiple charges of identity theft and possession of a forged instrument.

