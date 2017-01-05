Adidas rewards cold-weather runners around Portland with free shoes

The footwear company Adidas is rewarding runners who are still hitting the streets despite the frigid temperatures currently surrounding Portland.

As part of their “Why I Run Portland” movement, the running company will be handing out free cold-weather gear Thursday at popular running locations throughout Portland.

Giveaways will include several types of Adidas shoes built for colder temperatures.

Adidas officials said this is their way of thanking local runners who are sticking to their fitness goals and New Year’s resolutions regardless of the weather.

“We surprise and delight customers and fans around the globe and it's time to bring gratitude and motivation to Portlanders whatever their resolutions may be,” Adidas said.

Looking for a new pair of running shoes? I'll tell you where #adidas is giving them out for free this morning. #WhyIRunPortland pic.twitter.com/LmusPDIHdy — Joe Raineri (@JoeRaineriKPTV) January 5, 2017

Representatives from Adidas will be driving a colorful Adidas van to various running spots throughout the day. Here is a list of the locations and times where the giveaways will be held:

7:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Mt Tabor (around SE 69th Ave + Belmont entrance)

9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Eastbank Esplanade (under the Hawthorne Bridge)

12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Washington Park / Downtown

2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.: Additional "drive around" starting from downtown PDX

In order to receive the gear, recipients must be actively on a run and must be dressed appropriately.

Runners have the choice of donating their current running shoes to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland.

Learn more at the company’s Facebook page.

