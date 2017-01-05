Large landslide closes Hwy 20 near Toledo - KPTV - FOX 12

Large landslide closes Hwy 20 near Toledo

Courtesy: Oregon State Police Courtesy: Oregon State Police
Oregon Department of Transportation crews were forced to close a section of U.S. Highway 20 near Toledo Thursday morning due to a large landslide.

ODOT said the slide happened about one mile west of Toledo near milepost 5.

The landslide is blocking both lanes of travel. Crews expect the road to be closed through most of the morning as they work to clear the debris.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

For the latest road closures, visit TripCheck.com.  

