Large landslide closes Hwy 20 near Toledo

Oregon Department of Transportation crews were forced to close a section of U.S. Highway 20 near Toledo Thursday morning due to a large landslide.

ODOT said the slide happened about one mile west of Toledo near milepost 5.

The landslide is blocking both lanes of travel. Crews expect the road to be closed through most of the morning as they work to clear the debris.

Hwy 20 MP 5 (Lincoln Co) blocked from mudslide. Detour set up. https://t.co/ENaW0himW5 pic.twitter.com/ReFAcdvtDo — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) January 5, 2017

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

For the latest road closures, visit TripCheck.com.

