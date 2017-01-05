Timbers Nagbe named to U.S. Men's National Team roster for training camp

Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the annual January training camp.

Players will report to the training center in Carson, California on Jan. 10. The U.S. has friendly matches set against Serbia on Jan. 29 in San Diego and versus Jamaica on Feb. 3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Nagbe has earned 10 caps on the international stage with the U.S., including three appearances in the 2016 Copa America Centenario, playing against Colombia and Argentina.

Nagbe recorded his first international goal for the U.S. Men's National Team in a 1-0 victory against Ecuador on May 25, 2016, scoring the game-winning goal in the 90th minute.

Nagbe made his debut for the United States during 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Nov. 13, 2015, playing 26 minutes as a substitute in a 6-1 win against St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

In 2016, Nagbe made 27 regular-season appearances, all starts, for the Timbers, notching five assists, which ranked tied for the second-most on the team.

Since joining Portland in 2011, Nagbe has made 187 appearances with 176 starts, ranking him first in games played for the team across all eras, dating back to 1975.

