Interim police chief in Beaverton named to permanent position

The interim police chief in Beaverton has been named to the permanent position.

The city announced Thursday that Jim Monger has been named the chief of the Beaverton Police Department.

Monger, a 30-year veteran of the department, has served as interim chief since July 2016, following the retirement of former Chief Geoff Spalding.

"Jim has done an outstanding job serving as interim chief and I am really happy to announce his appointment today," said Mayor Denny Doyle. "Jim and I enjoy an excellent working relationship. We've had a chance to work closely on the public safety center project for years and I value our open communication."

Monger, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has previously served in many leadership roles within the department, including as a captain from 2013 to 2016.

One of Monger's key responsibilities over the past two years has been serving as the project manager for the city's public safety center effort which was approved by voters in November 2016.

"On behalf of the Beaverton Police Department, I want to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the community for their support for the department," said Monger. "It is a privilege to serve this community and I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the department I've called home for more than 30 years."

