Police: Woman hit by car, critically injured in SE Portland crosswalk

A 43-year-old woman in a southeast Portland crosswalk was hit by a car and critically injured Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 10100 block of Southeast Main Street at 5:13 p.m.

Jessica Michelle Moore of Portland was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. She remained in critical condition Thursday morning.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Elk Grove, California, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. Officers said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the man was driving a Kia Forte westbound on Main Street at or below the speed limit when he struck Moore. Moore was in a crosswalk, crossing from north to south across Main Street, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing and once complete the case will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review.

