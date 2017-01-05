Vancouver massage therapist sentenced to prison for indecent liberties with customers

A Vancouver massage therapist was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including indecent liberties and assault involving customers.

Valentin Delgado was sentenced in court last week. He pleaded guilty to charges of felony indecent liberties, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and bail jumping in July 2016.

Delgado was first arrested in March 2015 after police investigated claims by customers that he failed to cover their bodies in a professional manner, left massage oil in inappropriate places on their bodies and tucked a cover sheet inappropriately into the underclothing of customers, according to court documents.

Delgado owned Massage by Valentin and worked at five other spas in southwest Washington, including Hand and Stone, Spoiled Spa and Salon and Elements Therapeutic Massage in Vancouver, Bridge Chiropractic in Salmon Creek and Estetica Day Spa in Longview.

More people came forward alleging inappropriate conduct by Delgado after his arrest.

Delgado did not show up for his court appearance in April 2015 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said he was caught by border patrol agents in El Centro, California in August 2015 and extradited back to Clark County.

Months after pleading guilty, Delgado filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. A judge denied the motion.

One of the victims told FOX 12 in 2015 that Delgado put her through one of the most horrible experiences of her life.

“There’s obvious areas you don’t go to when you’re massaging. He asked me if he could massage my breasts. I said no and he did it anyway,” she recalled. I was scared and confused, and I couldn’t understand how someone could do something like that.”

Along with seven years and five months in prison, Delgado must register as a sex offender and serve 2 1/2 years of post-prison supervision.

He is also prohibited from working as a massage therapist.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.