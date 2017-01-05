Sheriff: Remains of five people found in burned Hubbard home, appears to be missing family

Investigators returned to the charred remains of the home of Erin and Keith Koecker and their three children Wednesday, as the family remain officially listed as missing. (KPTV)

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that investigators have recovered the remains of five individuals from the burned residence of a missing family in Hubbard.

Detectives have identified that the remains belong to a man, a woman and three children, which would match up with the missing Kroeker family. However, the sheriff’s office noted that the identities of the remains still need to be confirmed by the medical examiner.

Investigators are still sifting through the debris at the residence in an effort to determine exactly what took place Tuesday morning when three different structures on the property burned. The sheriff’s office notes that the size of the scene, the weather and the amount of destruction have all slowed the investigation process.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public but are not yet ready to comment on details of the investigation.

"First and foremost I extend my condolences to the Kroeker family,” Sheriff Jason Myers said in a release. “While this investigation is not yet complete, I would like to thank and recognize the 100 plus first responders, investigators and support personnel from various local, state and federal agencies who continue to work tirelessly during this difficult and complex investigation."

Investigators said Wednesday that the fires were intentionally set.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.