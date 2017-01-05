Philomath football coach pleads guilty to criminal mistreatment in hazing case

A volunteer assistant football coach at Philomath High School has pleaded guilty in connection with a hazing case that led to the cancellation of the varsity football season.

Cooper Kikuta, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal mistreatment Thursday. He was sentenced to 60 hours of community service, a $100 fine and one year of probation.

Kikuta was booked and released from the Clatsop County Jail in September 2016.

His arrest followed a camp for the football team on the Oregon coast in July where freshmen were the victims of hazing involving "intimate parts" of their bodies, according to Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson.

Six students between the ages of 15 to 17 years old were also charged in the case and entered into accountability agreements through the juvenile department.

Kikuta is not an employee of the school district. Five paid coaches attended the summer camp, but were not charged in the case.

The school board canceled the varsity season, but moved forward with the junior varsity football season.

As part of his sentence, Kikuta was ordered to have no future contact with the victim or his family.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.