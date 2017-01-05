Woman in unmarked crosswalk dies after being hit by car in Lake - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman in unmarked crosswalk dies after being hit by car in Lake Oswego

Photo: Lake Oswego Fire Department Photo: Lake Oswego Fire Department
LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

A woman died after being hit by a car in Lake Oswego.

The collision occurred at 3rd Street and B Avenue at around 3 p.m.

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a man in his 80s, stopped and cooperated with investigators.

The woman was in an unmarked crosswalk, according to police, but officers are still investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

