Clackamas Service Center opens as emergency shelter due to frigid temperatures

The cold weather is dangerous for people living on the street, and for those living in southeast Portland and Clackamas County there aren't a lot of places for them to go.

The Clackamas Service Center is the only place in North Clackamas County where people who are homeless can get services, like meals, showers and medical help. But during the recent cold weather, it has been open as an emergency shelter since last Friday.

The Clackamas Service Center opens as an overnight shelter anytime it's 33 degree or colder, and it was open for 17 days in December.

With daytime highs barely above freezing this week, Clackamas Service Center's Executive Director Debra Mason says they can't put people back out on the street during the day in good conscience, so they're also serving as a day shelter for 40 or 50 people.

There are only two other shelters in Clackamas County. One in Oregon City is at capacity, and the other shelter is in Molalla which people can't normally get to so they're being bussed there.

A handful of people were also bussed to the Portland Building which opened as an emergency shelter Wednesday night.

"These are folks who live outside, so it's pretty scary. And some of them, I don't think understand the gravity of the situation sometimes, and how important it is to get inside," said Mason.

Mason says the bottom line is more shelters are desperately needed in that part of the metro area.

The service center is also handing out hats and gloves to people who are coming in during the day, and are always in need of donations. If you would like to donate, the service center is located at 8800 Southeast 80th Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.