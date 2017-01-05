Clydesdale rescued from mud pit expected to make full recovery

A Clydesdale named Windsor is safe and doing well after he got stuck in a mud pit at an Aloha farm on Wednesday.

Owner Karen McInnis says Windsor was lying down like he always does but when she went into the barn to feed her other Clydesdale's, Windsor did not come inside.

"I went outside to see why he wouldn't come in and I saw Windsor lying on his side in the ground," said McInnis.

For the most part the ground was frozen, but the spot Windsor sank into was two feet deep and warmed by manure.

When Windsor could not get up, McInnis called nearby family for help.

"We put blankets on him because he was just shivering. And she brought several sleeping bags and blankets, and we tried to warm him. And then I called my vet."

Nothing was working so they called Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters to see if they could pull the 1,800 pound Clydesdale out of the mud.

"One of the problems he had - he was so cold and laying on one side with this much weight, they lose circulation easily so they had to try to pull him out and flip him over to try to gain circulation," said McInnis.

Windsor's body temperature kept dropping. Veterinarians tried to put an IV in Windsor but the horse's body was just too cold.

Firefighters then built a tent around Windsor and warmed him up with a propane heater.

"It comes to the point where if they lose too much body heat and circulation there's no coming back," said McInnis. "And I was just so scared we were going to lose him. All I could do is pray at that point."

But firefighters, family and vets did not give up on the Windsor.

"We had several straps on him and the firemen just had to keep pulling," said McInnis.

Firefighters were able to get Windsor out of the mud and moved him to solid ground. After about 45 minutes, Windsor's temperature was back to near normal numbers and he was able to get back on his feet.

The rescue took a total of four hours.

Now, Windsor looks back to normal and is expected to make a full recovery.

