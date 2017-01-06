Homeless man 'overwhelmed with gratitude' after former Gov. Kulongoski gives him coat

A former Oregon Governor showed the real meaning behind the saying giving someone the clothes off your back.

"Last night when he did that, it gave me more hope."

Lee Williams, a homeless man staying at American Legion Post 134, says former Gov. Ted Kulongoski showed up Wednesday night and gave Williams the coat that he was wearing.

Williams says when it happened he didn't recognize the former Governor.

"He came in and just, he didn't know me, I was just talking with everybody else. He took off his jacket and said 'put this on.'"

At first, Williams says he refused but when Kulongoski insisted, Williams took his jacket. Kulongoski also gave Williams his gloves.

Williams told FOX 12 he was overwhelmed with the gratitude he felt.

