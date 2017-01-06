McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109 - KPTV - FOX 12

McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

CJ McCollum had 27 points and Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle with 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

It was Portland's ninth straight regular-season victory over the Lakers, a franchise record.

D'Angelo Russell had 22 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and Jordan Clarkson added 21 off the bench for Los Angeles, which led by 14 in the first half.

Russell's turnaround jumper put the Lakers up 101-99 midway through the final period. He added a pair of free throws, but Lillard hit a 3-pointer that closed the gap for Portland.

McCollum's floater put Portland in front before he hit a 3 with 4:06 to go that pushed the lead to 107-103. He added another basket that extended the lead, and the crowd chanted "Beat L-A! Beat L-A!"

