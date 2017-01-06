Car belonging to missing Clackamas woman found in Milwaukie

The car belonging to Merrilee Cooley, who was last seen on December 26, was found in a parking lot of a Milwaukie apartment complex.

Cooley, 68, was reported missing by her family under suspicious circumstances on Dec. 28.

FOX 12 spoke to one of Cooley's friends on Dec. 30 who said Cooley wouldn't leave without first telling someone where she was going.

Peggy Husman said she went to Cooley's house on Dec. 28 and found things somewhat disheveled, with Cooley's walker in an odd place and her purse having been rummaged through. Cooley's ID and credit cards were still there.

Cooley's black 2010 Kia Optima with Oregon plates 126FGC was gone.

Greg Elkins with Milwaukie police say an officer on patrol found the abandoned car around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. It was parked in the parking lot of the Miramonte Lodge Apartments.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating and no other information is available at this time.

Cooley is described as a white woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. She has mobility and medical issues and is considered missing and endangered, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Cooley's whereabouts is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211. Tips can also be left at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 16-35366.

