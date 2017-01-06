Portland prepares for worst as weekend ice storm approaches

A large ice storm is expected to hit the Portland metro area over the weekend and with two snow and ice storms already under our belts, the city and its residents are preparing for the worst.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Joe Raineri said Friday morning snow could arrive in the area by late Saturday morning. This is slightly earlier than was previously predicted.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that will begin Saturday morning and last through Sunday night.

Snow is expected to fall until Saturday night before it will transition to freezing rain and sleet. Snow accumulations could be anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches, depending on the area.

Weather experts said the freezing rain will continue into Sunday, with ice accumulating on top of the snow.

Temperatures are expected to linger around the freezing point throughout the weekend. Meteorologists said it is likely the snow and ice will not melt until sometime Monday when warmer temperatures arrive.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is preparing for the incoming weather event.

Crews have been prepping the roads with deicer over the last few days. But officials said salting the roads may be an option this weekend.

“We will use salt in the Portland area only in very specific, targeted circumstances. We’ll try to be very aware of the environmental conditions in the area,” said Don Hamilton with ODOT.

Traffic officials, however, advise drivers to stay home if possible Sunday.

There are some precautions you can take for prepping your home and your car for winter weather.

