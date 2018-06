MORE takes you to a neighborhood eatery that offers you a “choose your own adventure" menu, packed with both Asian and southern deliciousness.

Photojournalist James Sparks gives us a taste of the bright flavors and aggressive spices at Mama San Soul Shack on North Lombard Street.

Learn more at MamaSanSoulShack.com.

