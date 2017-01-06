Portland International Airport increases security after Florida airport shooting

Portland International Airport increased security Friday after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A Port of Portland spokesman confirmed that extra security was added as a result of the shooting in Florida.

All flights remained on normal schedules in Portland on Friday morning.

At least five people were killed and multiple others hospitalized in the airport shooting in Florida. Deputies said the shooter was taken into custody.

