Salmonella cases linked to hazelnuts sold at McMinnville farm stand

Multiple cases of salmonella have been linked to hazelnuts sold at a farm stand in McMinnville, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Five adults became ill with a specific strain of salmonella typhimurium between Oct. 15 and Dec. 13.

When interviewed by public health officials, three of those people recalled buying hazelnuts from the Schmidt Farm and Nursery stand in McMinnville.

The fourth person ate hazelnuts from an unlabeled bag of partially shelled nuts. A fifth case was linked to the other four cases after having tested positive for the same strain of salmonella.

Tests performed on nuts purchased at the farm also identified the same strain of salmonella.

The hazelnuts were sold along Highway 18. Anyone who purchased hazelnuts from the stand should throw them away, according to health officials.

The five people who got sick did not require hospitalization and they have all recovered.

According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Schmidt Farm and Nursery sells only a small portion of its hazelnuts at the farm stand. The farm distributes the bulk of its hazelnuts through wholesalers, who have steps in place to kill any salmonella before the nuts reach consumers.

"To date, we have no indication there were any issues with this part of the process. The concern in this case is with hazelnuts bought at the farm stand," said Stephanie Page, the agriculture department's director of food safety and animal services.

