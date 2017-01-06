Clackamas Co. deputies searching for missing kids; parents believed to be on the run

Deputies are searching for two children who were supposed to be placed in the temporary custody of the Oregon Department of Human Services, but their parents did not turn them over and are believed to be on the run.

Four-year-old Shyann Scott and 4-week-old Zander Scott are considered missing and endangered, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

They were supposed to be placed in DHS custody following a court hearing in Clackamas County on Dec. 14.

Their parents, 25-year-old Derrick Scott and 30-year-old Meghan Wilson, are suspected of fleeing with the children from the location where they were supposed to be staying in Clackamas County, according to deputies.

Investigators believe they may be staying in the Rockwood area and driving a red pickup with a white canopy and Washington license plates.

Wilson has a felony warrant for absconding on a methamphetamine possession charge. Warrants for custody have been issued for the two children.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 and reference case 16-34713. Tips can also be reported at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.