Stolen car charges dropped for Terri Horman in California

Terri Horman is no longer facing car theft charges in California.

Horman was arrested in Marin County, California on Dec. 23. Police said a patrol officer spotted a car that had a "mechanical violation."

When he ran the registration of the car, the officer was notified that it had been reported stolen out of Sacramento.

The officer stopped the car and arrested the driver, who was identified as Horman. She was booked into the Marin County Jail on the charge of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

On Friday, prosecutors said they dropped the charge against Horman, believing they could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Horman is the stepmother of Kyron Horman. Kyron, then 7 years old, disappeared on June 4, 2010. Terri Horman is believed to be the last person to see him.

She has never been named a suspect in his disappearance.

Horman was arrested in July 2016 after investigators said she failed to appear in court on charges that she stole a handgun from her roommate in Marysville, California in August 2015.

