Hubbard fire believed to be murder-suicide; autopsies reveal cause of deaths

Erin and Keith Koecker and their three children. (Family photo/KPTV)

Investigators at the scene in Hubbard where five bodies were found in a burned home. (KPTV)

Autopsy results were released one day after investigators said the bodies of a man, woman and three children were found in the charred remains of a house fire that started in Hubbard on Tuesday morning.

Three children found dead in the burned home were shot in the head and killed, according to autopsy results.

A man found dead in the fire also sustained a gunshot wound to the head and a woman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Deputies have not released the identities of the bodies, but noted they are consistent with the Kroeker family, who lived in the home.

Investigators were unable to locate the family as multiple fires burned on their property Tuesday. Investigators determined that the fires were intentionally set.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that based on all the information they have gathered at this point, the case is an active homicide investigation specifically focused on murder-suicide.

Deputies do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public in connection with this case.

Detectives are not releasing any other details about evidence collected as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-540-8079.

