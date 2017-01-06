Police: Sun was in driver's eyes in low-speed crash that killed woman in Lake Oswego

A driver going 5 to 10 mph hit and killed a woman walking across the street in Lake Oswego, according to police.

Investigators said 66-year-old Louise Fay Marandas was walking eastbound on B Street crossing 3rd Avenue when she was hit by a 2014 Porsche Cayenne.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 84-year-old man driving the car told police he did not see the woman because the sun was shining in his eyes. He remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment. He is not facing any charges at this time.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

