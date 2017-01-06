Third teen facing murder charge in stabbing death of man at Gres - KPTV - FOX 12

Third teen facing murder charge in stabbing death of man at Gresham park

Posted: Updated:
Mason Meeker, Andy Santana-Mays, Bailey Jones (booking photos) Mason Meeker, Andy Santana-Mays, Bailey Jones (booking photos)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A third teenage suspect has been arrested on the charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man at a Gresham park.

Bailey Jones, 16, is the third suspect to be indicted on Measure 11 charges for the death of 20-year-old James Issei Arrington.

His body was found near a baseball field in Main City Park the morning of Dec. 10. An autopsy showed he had been stabbed multiple times.

Mason Jay Meeker, 16, was arraigned on the charge of murder Dec. 19. One day later, the Gresham Police Department and members of U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took 17-year-old Andy Santana-Mays into custody on the charge of murder.

Jones was arraigned in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to murder.

Detectives have not released any further details about the investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.