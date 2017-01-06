Third teen facing murder charge in stabbing death of man at Gresham park

A third teenage suspect has been arrested on the charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man at a Gresham park.

Bailey Jones, 16, is the third suspect to be indicted on Measure 11 charges for the death of 20-year-old James Issei Arrington.

His body was found near a baseball field in Main City Park the morning of Dec. 10. An autopsy showed he had been stabbed multiple times.

Mason Jay Meeker, 16, was arraigned on the charge of murder Dec. 19. One day later, the Gresham Police Department and members of U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took 17-year-old Andy Santana-Mays into custody on the charge of murder.

Jones was arraigned in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to murder.

Detectives have not released any further details about the investigation.

