Two-alarm fire burns in former Oregon City restaurant

A two-alarm fire burned inside a former Oregon City restaurant on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Molalla Avenue at 9:25 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the second story of the former Oregon City Grille.

Crews ventilated the roof and brought the fire under control. It was contained to the second story.

There were no reports of injuries.

The building was recently leased, but firefighters said it is unknown what type of business was operating inside, if any, at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

