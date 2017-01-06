Propane heater in bedroom caused fire that destroyed Lebanon mobile home

A propane heater caught a blanket and then a mattress on fire in a Lebanon mobile home, destroying the home and sending one man to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the 30000 block of Fairview Road at 7:58 a.m.

The man living in the home attempted to drag the burning mattress outside, but investigators said he spread the fire throughout the house and burned his body.

There were no hydrants in the immediate area and firefighting efforts were also hampered by a live power line that burned through and fell across the driveway.

The fire was contained by 8:42 a.m.

The man in the home was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

"The Lebanon Fire District would like to stress that propane heaters or appliances should never be used inside of your home," according to a statement from the fire district.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.