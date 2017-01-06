Fire officials say to use fuel heat sources with extreme caution

A Lebanon man is recovering after he was burned from a propane heater that set his mobile home on fire. Fire officials say these kinds of fires are way too common this time of year and must be prevented.

The fire happened early Friday morning and the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials say a propane space heater in the mobile home set a blanket on fire and that spread to the man's mattress.

The man tried to pull the mattress outside and put out the fire, but that only caused the fire to spread.

Fire officials say space heaters and other methods of staying warm in extreme cold weather cause more than 55,000 fires in the United States every year. They say you can use them, but with extreme care.

"So the first thing is, a space heater needs space. It needs to have about three feet around it in which there are no materials, especially combustibles, things that could catch fire. We're talking like paper, wood or even fabrics that might be susceptible to heating up," said Stefan Myers, with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

With any kind of indoor fire, there is the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighters say make sure there is proper ventilation and have a simple CO detector in your home.

