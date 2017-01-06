FBI, Salem police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

The FBI and Salem police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect of an armed bank robbery.

Police say on Wednesday at 6 p.m., a man walked into the Oregon State Credit Union, located at 510 Wallace Road Northwest. Police say the man was holding what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect demanded cash from multiple tellers and then left on foot.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his 40s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and medium build. He was wearing a dark blue heavy coat, black-colored beanie hat, black-colored mask, light blue jeans, dark-colored boots and dark-colored gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or his location is asked to call the FBI in Salem at (503) 362-6601 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 24 hours a day or the Salem Police Department at (503) 588-6123.

