Nine Portland Police Bureau K9's receive body armor thanks to donation

PPB K9 Marko wearing one of the bullet and stab protective vests. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

Nine Portland Police Bureau K9's have received a bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The K9's who received the vests are Maverick, Rico, Jasko, Marko, Bravo, Billy, Bora, Siggi, and Utzi.

Each vest is valued between $1,795 and $2,234. They have a five-year warranty and an average weight of four to five pounds.

PPB says the vests are sponsored by the Margaret Thiele Petti Foundation of Portland. Each vest is embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Margaret Thiele Petti."

