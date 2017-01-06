Man killed, woman seriously injured in rollover crash in Sellwood

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sellwood Friday night.

Portland police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Southeast 9th Avenue and Tenino Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and found the vehicle on its side. A female passenger was taken to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the male driver did not survive the crash.

Police say preliminary information indicates the driver hit several parked cars before rolling his vehicle. Police also say the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

The Major Crash Team is on scene and investigating the crash. Traffic in the area will be impacted for the next several hours.

