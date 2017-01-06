Shoppers stock up on supplies ahead of weekend ice storm

Hundreds if not thousands of people filled into local stores to stock up on supplies in preparation for a winter storm that is set to hit Northern California and Oregon this weekend.

At Fred Meyer on Walker Road in Beaverton check out stands were busy as store employees worked to get shoppers on their way.

"The stores are insane today," shopper Kelli Laufer said.

She was shopping ahead of the storm anticipating ice and snow in her Cedar Hills neighborhood.

"We've seen the roads when it gets like this and it is never a good situation," Laufer said.

Store managers say they have been busy for the last few days. Things like space heaters, water, and produce seemed to be the hot commodity.

"I feel like we've done this before," shopper Jennifer Mannino said. "It's a weekend, so that makes it a little bit easier. Try to be prepared. Get everything we need, the supplies, the food, the paper goods and things like that and we'll be all set."

For some, they were preparing to head out of town and looking for things, like Ice Melt, to help them get there.

"I've been living here in Portland for 17 years so a little bit of ice isn't that big of a deal," Todd Pease said. "If you prepare for it by getting this kind of stuff."

Store managers expect to be busy until the first flakes start to fall Saturday mid-day.

