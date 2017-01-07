15-year-old girl hit, killed while crossing I-5 in Chehalis

A 15-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car while crossing Interstate 5 in Chehalis Friday night.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn says the fatal collision happened before 7 p.m. on southbound I-5 and Mellen Street, near milepost 81.

According to Trooper Finn, the girl was trying to cross I-5 to meet up with friends. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Finn says while emergency crews were on scene of the southbound crash, another crash between a semi-truck and car happened in the northbound lanes of I-5. One person was seriously injured in that crash.

Chehalis -NB&SB I5/Mellen St - Both directions impacted w/incidents. SB SUV vs. Ped Fatlity / NB Semi vs. Car serious injury. Expect delays. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 7, 2017

2000 hrs: I5 NB MP 81. Male in his 30s was extricated from a passenger car that collided with semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/pWLemE71Hp — Centralia Fire/EMS (@RFA_PIO) January 7, 2017

According to WSP troopers, the semi-truck driver was impaired and has been arrested.

Southbound lanes on I-5 have reopened but northbound lanes are still closed for investigation. Drivers should expect major delays on I-5 near milepost 81.

