Injured OSP trooper stands for first time since shooting in Sherwood

Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg was able to stand up for the first time since he was shot several times on Christmas night.

Cederberg's family posted the good news in an update on their GoFundMe page along with some pictures of him standing up with a little help.

Cederberg has made several milestones since he was shot multiple times by 30-year-old James Tylka after a chase that ended off of Highway 99W south of Sherwood Christmas night.

Tylka was killed in the shootout. Police believe he killed his estranged wife, 24-year-old Kate Armand, in King City immediately before the shooting.

Cederberg has gone through multiple surgeries on his road to recovery.

In the new update, Cederberg's family say it took every ounce of energy he had to stand and in his own words he said he was "smoked."

The GoFundMe page has now raised more than $72,000 towards its $100,000 goal.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.