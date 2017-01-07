Police searching for 14-year-old Gresham boy missing since last month

Gresham police is asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on December 21.

Police say Taurus Robinson left home on Dec. 21 and has not been heard from since. Robinson's family believes he may be in the Redmond area.

Robinson has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 6 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.